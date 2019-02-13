Home

Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
William Frank Bajzel Obituary
William Frank Bajzel, age 57, of Chardon, died on February 12, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. He was born on April 23, 1961, in Chesterland, to Frank and Carol Bajzel.William was an active member of AA, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.He had been employed with Boggs Graphic.Survivors are his father, Frank Bajzel; sons, Robbie, Thomas (Jessica), Billy, and James Bajzel; grandchildren, Chase and Olivia; siblings, Kathleen Puhlskey, Diane Baker, and David Bajzel.He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol; and sister, Debra Cox.Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026 with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery. Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at:www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
