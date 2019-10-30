|
William "Bill" Frank Rollins, age 65, of Willowick, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1954 to Bill and Kriss (Urankar) Rollins in Cleveland, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. Bill will be laid to rest at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens following services. Bill is survived by his son, Kristofer, of Eastlake; daughters, Jenifer (fiancé Ryan Lini) Felice, of Eastlake, and Melissa (Joshua) Lindsey, of Mentor; grandchildren, Juliana, Joshua and Jakub Felice; Xander and Maxwell Lindsey; siblings, Kristine (John) Baughman, of AZ, Paul Rollins, of Medina, John (Lisa) Rollins, of TN, Joe (Debbie) Rollins, of Canal Winchester, and Kathy (Jon) LaFond, of Heath; and special aunt and uncles, Frank and Florence Urankar, of Richmond Heights and William Urankar, of Euclid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Linda Kay (Nycum) Rollins, in 2006. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019