Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frank "Bill" Rollins


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Frank "Bill" Rollins Obituary
William "Bill" Frank Rollins, age 65, of Willowick, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1954 to Bill and Kriss (Urankar) Rollins in Cleveland, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. Bill will be laid to rest at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens following services. Bill is survived by his son, Kristofer, of Eastlake; daughters, Jenifer (fiancé Ryan Lini) Felice, of Eastlake, and Melissa (Joshua) Lindsey, of Mentor; grandchildren, Juliana, Joshua and Jakub Felice; Xander and Maxwell Lindsey; siblings, Kristine (John) Baughman, of AZ, Paul Rollins, of Medina, John (Lisa) Rollins, of TN, Joe (Debbie) Rollins, of Canal Winchester, and Kathy (Jon) LaFond, of Heath; and special aunt and uncles, Frank and Florence Urankar, of Richmond Heights and William Urankar, of Euclid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Linda Kay (Nycum) Rollins, in 2006. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -