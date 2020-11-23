William Frederick “Freddie” Church, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was called to Heaven Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Marines, was an avid fisherman and will be deeply missed. He was the beloved son of Shirley Thompson of Eastlake; dear brother of Belinda Church, Sandra Heidrick, and Gary LaFollette; nephew of Beverly Kazanoff; and loving father of five. Freddie was preceded in death by his father, Billie Eugene Church; grandparents, Elizabeth and Claude Church, Annie Oakley (nee Ward) and Wayne Thompson; siblings, Billie Church Jr., Michael David Church, Romonda Gale LaFollette, and Darrell "Butch" LaFollette; brother-in-law, Steve Heidrick; and uncle, Steve Kazanoff. Services and burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.