1/1
William Frederick "Freddie" Church
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Frederick “Freddie” Church, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was called to Heaven Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Marines, was an avid fisherman and will be deeply missed. He was the beloved son of Shirley Thompson of Eastlake; dear brother of Belinda Church, Sandra Heidrick, and Gary LaFollette; nephew of Beverly Kazanoff; and loving father of five. Freddie was preceded in death by his father, Billie Eugene Church; grandparents, Elizabeth and Claude Church, Annie Oakley (nee Ward) and Wayne Thompson; siblings, Billie Church Jr., Michael David Church, Romonda Gale LaFollette, and Darrell "Butch" LaFollette; brother-in-law, Steve Heidrick; and uncle, Steve Kazanoff. Services and burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved