William Frederick Kale, 74, of Euclid, died on September 24, 2019. Bill was a man you could count on. He worked for the Cleveland Trust Company for 31 years, through its incarnations as AmeriTrust, Society, and Key. He married Bonita in 1966 and stayed married to her until his death 52 years later. He was a hard-working and valued member of the Euclid Stamp Club, and also of the Friends of the Euclid Public Library, for whom he ran the twice-yearly book sale. More important, he was loving to his family, and kind to everyone. He was a great guy, and the world is poorer for his loss. Bill and Bonnie raised three children. Their life together wasn’t outwardly exciting – no safaris, no marathons, but deeply joyful and satisfying. They had and appreciated the extraordinary good fortune of seeing their children grow up alive, honest, and independent. Bill is survived and sorely missed by his wife, Bonita; sons, John (Sheila) and David (Kristen Higgins); daughter, Sarah Merrell (Douglas); and grandchildren, Thomas Kale and Branwen and Dierdre Merrell. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Church of the Epiphany, 21000 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid 44123.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 4, 2019