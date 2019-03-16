|
|
William G. Ryan III, 70, of Leroy Township, formerly of Eastlake, passed away March 14, 2019, at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland.He was a retired Eastlake fireman and paramedic an also Emergency Dispatcher for the City of Willoughby. Bill proudly served his country as a U.S. Navy SeaBee and was a Vietnam War veteran.He is survived by his son, William G. Ryan IV; daughter, Tonya (Dan) Mihalek; grandchildren, William George Ryan V, Stephen Maxwell Ryan, and Rhianna Mihalek.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Agnes “Nan” (nee Watson) Ryan; and sister, Susan Ryan.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the The Abbey of Willoughby (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, a Celebration of Life service will be at 7 p.m. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow at the Willoughby VFW Post 1500.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019