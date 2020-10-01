William Gribble, 91, of Chagrin Falls and formerly of Chesterland, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. Born on February 10, 1929 in Ellsworth, PA, Bill moved to Cleveland as a young man with his parents, Raymond and Hazel (Helmick) Gribble; and siblings, Faye and Raymond, Jr., all of whom have preceded him in death. In 1953, Bill married the late Joyce McNeely-Gribble, with whom he had two children; dear son, Bill (Lillian) of Chesterland; devoted daughter, Kimberly (Tom) Bohley of Chesterland; and one beloved granddaughter, Grace. Later in life, he married and was preceded in death by Judy Edick-Gribble, and added to his family stepdaughters Vicki (Tom Whipple) Edick of Aurora; Sheri Vest of Duluth, Georgia; and Conni (John) Thomas of Keller, Texas; as well as step-grandchildren Ryan Vest, and Matthew, Lauren and Kelley Thomas. Bill’s interests were many. He owned racehorses with his father, and the love of horse racing remained a life-long love. He enjoyed playing softball as a younger man, his weekly game of golf, bowling in his Wednesday-night mixed-couples league, fishing, meeting his buddies for breakfast at various places around town, and time with family (especially his after-school dates at McDonald’s with his best girl, Gracie). In quieter times, Bill was a voracious reader, loved crossword puzzles and old movies, and never missed an Indians baseball game. In his more able years, Bill loved working in his yard and was a member of the Wednesday Workers at Chesterland Baptist Church. After serving in the Army, Bill spent the rest of his career at Gould/Clevite until he retired in 1989. A private interment will be held to honor Bill’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.gattozziandson.com