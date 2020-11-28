Bill Haverlock, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio.He graduated from Collinwood High School, served in the Navy and Army, from which he was Honorably Discharged in 1948. He then married Mary Jane Taylor and moved to Euclid, Ohio, where they raised their family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jane; parents, William and Martha; and brother Andrew and sister, Elizabeth Wolf. He is survived by his sister Sonia Golden; by his five children: Deborah Lee Young, Marc William, Craig Lawrence, Todd Alan, and Lance Matthew; and by 41 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His long career was largely spent in the field of human resources, including at Eaton Corporation and Stark Technical College. Bill was raised in the Russian Orthodox faith at St. Theodosius Church in Cleveland, where he was married, and later was an active member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Euclid. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. Bill was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend to many; and he enjoyed a long, happy, and productive life, with a sense of humor, charity, and an enthusiastic work ethic.Donations may be made in Bill’s name to the charity of the giver’s choice.David C. Brickman Funeral Home Wickliffe, OH 440-953-0505



