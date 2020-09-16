1/
William Hoenigman
William Hoenigman, age 80, of Munson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2020, in Cleveland. Born on March 1,1940, in Cleveland to Anthony and Thelma (nee Ostrender) Hoenigman. He had been a lifelong area resident. William was a Foreman at Hoenigman Landscaping for 24 years in Chardon. He was married to Carol Hoenigman for 52 years. Survivors include children: Amy Jones of Eagle Mountain, UT, Erik (Patricia) of Chardon, Bryan of Syracuse, UT, Andrew (Michaela) of Litchfield, AZ & Jared (Maureen) of Menomonee Falls, WI; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Edward Hoenigman (Ann) of Mayfield Village, OH, Sue Salisbury (Dale) of Chardon, OH, Rick Hoenigman (Bobbi) of Melissa, TX. He was preceded in death by wife, his parents, and two brothers. Friends are encouraged to attend the viewing at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 12455 Merritt Rd., Chardon, OH 44024 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday 9 to 10:30 a.m. Masks are required. There will be a private funeral by invitation only due to COVID 19 with burial to follow at Fowlers Mill Cemetery in Munson Twp. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Chardon, Painesville, Madison & Fairport Harbor. Online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
