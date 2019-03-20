|
William “Bill” J. Alford, age 86, passed away, surrounded by his family, on March 17, 2019 at his residence in Chester Twp.Born January 30, 1933 in Westerville, he was a longtime Chester Twp. resident.Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving for four years, and entitled to wear the National Defense, China Service, and Navy Occupation Service Ribbons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodcarving, and playing the harmonica.After marrying Sandy, Bill’s career began working with RCA as part of the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS) in Greenland for 18 months, and then Alaska for three months. He later worked with Xerox, retiring after 30 years of service, with his last 15 years serving as a Technical Trainer.Bill is survived by his wife, Santina “Sandy”; sons, Bill, II and Dana; grandsons, Billy (Sarah) Alford, III and Josh Campbell; and sister, Barbara (Lee) Eastman.He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Alford; and sister, Roberta (Leroy) Morand.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., where services will follow at 5:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd #10, Cleveland, OH 44131 (www.give.ccf.org) or to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316 (www.lung.org).Online tribute video and condolences at:www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019