William J. Bogatay Jr., age 63 of Mentor, passed away August 16, 2020. He was born April 8, 1957 in Cleveland.Big Bill was a loving son, brother, loyal husband of 42 years to his wife MaryAnne, uncle, friend, and of course - what he’d consider his crowning achievement - father. He was a staunch and unabashed believer in workers’ rights and a proud union member. Bill wasn’t hesitant to speak his mind and shoot straight amongst friends, family members, coworkers, or company executives. Yet he was also an all-time ball-buster with all the aforementioned groups.Bill was an athlete with an affinity for baseball. His love for the game carries on through his children. He often joked in response to a minor gripe after a ballgame of a skinned knee with, “Does your face hurt Well it’s killing me!” It can’t be confirmed if he ever used that on an exec, but it is known he balanced his roles as a family provider and active coach/supporter of his children’s endeavors - athletic and otherwise.Bill was a painter all over Northeast Ohio (including the rafters at Jacobs Field) and beyond. He made a late-career turn as a jack of all trades at GE Nela Park and retired in January. A noted advocate and practitioner of continuing education, he had a renowned work ethic and dedication to his craft. He had a strong work hard/play hard mentality and lived life with no regrets. He came to love dogs (especially Sophie and Sunny), showing an openness to change after a longtime refrain of “animals don’t like Dad.”He was both intense and empathetic (with loved ones and strangers alike). He was a Jeep enthusiast known for driving his ‘83 Renegade CJ-7 straight up to the fence of his kids’ games just out of reach of stray foul balls. More recently his Wrangler was “the only bill I don’t mind paying each month.”Bill’s love of music was not auspicious from the start. A grade school nun at St. Mary Magdalene was assigning vocal classifications (alto, soprano, etc.). He got classified NS. “What’s NS ” “Non-singer.” This did not deter him from playing guitar in the church band, nor did it deter him from passing his love of Bruce Springsteen, Todd Rundgren, and numerous other artists to his children.Most importantly his family finds solace in the fact that Big Bill never left anything unsaid. His family always knew exactly how deeply he cared for, loved, and was proud of his kids and his wife (his true partner and best friend). And fortunately, he knew exactly how deeply they cared for, loved, and always will be proud of him.Bill is the beloved husband of MaryAnne (nee Kidner); dear father of Bill Bogatay and Lauren (Adam) Bogatay Tubbs; son of Barbara and the late William Sr.; brother of Debra (Tim) Farley and Jeff (Rachel); son in law of Eileen and the late Charles M. Kidner; uncle of many.Bill is a Lifebanc organ donor. Given the current circumstances, his tendency for pragmatism, and his reluctance for the limelight, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of life may be held at a later date when practical.In lieu of flowers (“Buy a flower for your [loved ones] for no particular reason”) please make a donation to The Kidney Project, a national research project with a goal to create a small, surgically implanted, and free-standing bioartificial kidney with ties to Cleveland and Nashville where his family resides. He was passionate and had high hopes for this research. You can make a donation at tinyurl.com/bigbillbogatay
<https://tinyurl.com/bigbillbogatay
>. Please dedicate the donation in memory of Bill Bogatay and select the option to send a printed card to 4443 W. 11th St., Cleveland, OH 44109. His family would love to hear from you.