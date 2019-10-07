|
|
William J. “Bill” Burns, 84, of Willoughby, lost his battle with cancer on Oct. 6, 2019. He was an avid golfer and built and flew R.C. airplanes. Bill married his wife, Sylvia in 1955. Together they had four children, Randy, Terri, Dale and Elaine (John) Coleman; two grandsons, Jarrod and Tim; and one great-granddaughter, Natalie Hinton. There will be no formal calling hours. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019