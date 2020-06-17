William J. Freudenberger III, 69, of El Mirage, Ariz., passed away June 6, 2020.Born July 21, 1950, in Cleveland, he had lived in Mentor, before moving to Arizona.He was a U.S. Army veteran, enjoyed sitting on his porch listening to the jets fly over and the wind chimes blowing in the wind.William worked in manufacturing for many years at TRW, Hexagon, and Horsburgh and Scott.William was the loving father of Stephanie Humphrey, Ann (Tom) Ripple, and Laura (Mark) Luzio; cherished "Papa" of Madison, Anthony, Bradley, William, and Isabella; brother of Paul, Dottie and Joy; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, hang a wind chime to keep his memory, or a donation to Hospice or the Humane Society.To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.