William J. Kavalecz


1940 - 2020
William J. Kavalecz Obituary
William J. Kavalecz, age 79, of Concord, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born April 15, 1940 in Cleveland. He worked as a Police Officer for the City of Waite Hill. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He is the beloved husband of Patricia (nee McGurer); William was the loving father of Peter (Natalie), Bryan (Michele) and Janelle (Peter) Schiecke; grandfather of Tyler, Spenser, Jane, Samuel and Paige; brother of the late Robert Kavalecz. Known affectionately to many as "Wild Bill," he lived life to the fullest every single day. His favorite motto was "Don't sweat the small stuff because it's all small stuff." Bill touched each person he met. His kindness enveloped others in such a way that they couldn't help but smile and forget their cares and worries, even for just a brief moment. For Bill, laughter was the very best of medicines and he liberally dispensed it to all. Above all, Bill loved his family profoundly. They were his dearest and most precious treasure. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Twp. Please join us for a celebration of life immediately following the Mass at Ridgewood Kitchen, 9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. #8, Concord Twp. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
