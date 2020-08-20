Mass of Christian Burial for William J. “Bill” Picozzi, 84, of Willoughby, will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick.Bill passed away peacefully August 20, 2020 in Willoughby. He was born July 4 , 1936 in Cleveland.Bill was a barber for 58 years. He also was a driving instructor for Heights Driving School. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elaine C. (Tamburello) Picozzi; children, Vince (Cathy) Picozzi, Joe (Sue) Picozzi, Nick (Nikki) Picozzi, and Jennifer (Joe) Dobie; grandchildren, Kevin (Lynne) Picozzi, Nicole Picozzi, Denis Picozzi, Samantha Picozzi, Gracie Dobie, and Vinson Picozzi. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Wilma Picozzi and his brother, Ronald Picozzi.Private burial will be held at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.