1/1
William J. Picozzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for William J. “Bill” Picozzi, 84, of Willoughby, will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 32114 Vine St., Willowick.Bill passed away peacefully August 20, 2020 in Willoughby. He was born July 4 , 1936 in Cleveland.Bill was a barber for 58 years. He also was a driving instructor for Heights Driving School. He was an U.S. Army Veteran.Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elaine C. (Tamburello) Picozzi; children, Vince (Cathy) Picozzi, Joe (Sue) Picozzi, Nick (Nikki) Picozzi, and Jennifer (Joe) Dobie; grandchildren, Kevin (Lynne) Picozzi, Nicole Picozzi, Denis Picozzi, Samantha Picozzi, Gracie Dobie, and Vinson Picozzi. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Wilma Picozzi and his brother, Ronald Picozzi.Private burial will be held at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved