William J. Seman age 85 of Wilckliffe, died Oct. 2, 2020. Bill was a Truck Driver for the House of LaRose for 40 years. He was also a longtime part-time Firefighter with the City of Wickliffe. Bill is the beloved husband of Shirley; dear father of Michael (Judy), Lori (Bob) Donner, Cathy Blackburn; grandfather of four; great grandfather of five; brother of Jim (Kathy) Seman.Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic all services were private.Interment was held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.