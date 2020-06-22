William J. Victor, age 66, of Chardon, OH, died on June 18, 2020.He was born in Cleveland, OH, on August 24, 1953, to Ewing and Thelma (Nee: Swaney) Victor and was a lifelong Chardon area resident. He graduated from Chardon High School in the Class of 1971 and married Evelyn Zeleznikar on Chardon Square on August 22, 1922.Bill had been employed with the former Wheel Truing, working in Japan, Mexico City and South Carolina before helping to found the Chardon Tool Company. When he was young, he enjoyed working with horses in 4H and golfing. Bill raised and showed champion miniature Pinscher dogs, and also had 2 champion chow chows. He was a member of the Chardon VFW Post 6519 and he was a member of Acacia Lodge #94 Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina in Columbia, SC.Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; step daughter, Jennifer (Cleav Peavy) Cigany of Chagrin Falls, OH; step son, Christopher Cigany of Cleveland; grandchildren, Marissa Becker, Markus and Kristoffer Cigany; sister, Michele Victor of Chardon; niece, Wendy (Martin) Mondello of Highland Hts.; nephew, Eric (Kara)Victor of Newbury; great niece, Ella Beth Victor, and great nephews, Andrew Mondello and Wyatt Victor.Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert.The family will receive friends at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio, 44024, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home and streamed on our website.Donations are suggested to the Geauga Hunger Task Force, 209 Center St., Chardon, OH 44024.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.