William J. Von Hof, born Jan. 5, 1959, in Painesville, OH, passed away May 4, 2019, in Palm Harbor, Fla. of heart failure.William is survived by his wife of 37 years, Darlene; his son, John; four sisters; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his mother, Joan Newell; father, John Von Hof; son, Dustin Glen; brother, Jack Cooper.May his kind, loyal heart live on forever.In memory of Bill, donations to the are appreciated.
Published in The News-Herald on May 12, 2019