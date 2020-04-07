Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Jakubs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jakubs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Jakubs Obituary
William Jakubs, beloved husband of the late Helen Marie for 65 years; loving father of William Jr. (Sally) and Barbara (Kenneth) Schmidt (nee Jakubs); dear grandfather of Kristen (Michael) McMillan (nee Schmidt), William Jakubs, III, K.J. Schmidt, and Barb Schmidt; great-grandfather of twins, Michael and Matthew, and Harlee. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, we do not want to endanger the health of our family and friends. In lieu of a public visitation, please leave a memory of Dad on the funeral home website (www.jakubs.com). Private services and interment at All Souls Cemetery. We would like to thank the staff and residents of Governors Village for the loving care and friendship they extended to our father. Sympathy may be expressed by memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Casimir Parish, 18022 Neff Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44119.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -