Mass of Christian Burial for William "Bill" Joseph Beal, age 85, of Wickliffe for 60 years, will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Please Meet at Church). Mr. Beal was born on April 6, 1934 in Hinton, WV and passed away peacefully February 8, 2020. Bill was employed for 40 years as a Tool & Die Maker for General Motors and worked at both Fisher Body in Cleveland and Chevrolet Parma. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Bill was a longtime member of the Wickliffe Midget Football and Baseball Leagues, Mt. Carmel Players & Festival Committee, Ducks Unlimited, Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Association, National Rifle Association and Hunters Safety. Bill loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and watching them play sports, coaching, hunting and telling stories to everyone, especially the younger generation. Bill was the beloved husband of Joanne F. (nee Zack) for 61 years; dearest father of Laurin (Mark) Gelin, Susan, Bridget (Bill) Owen, William Jr. (Danene), Charles (Tammy) and Brian; devoted grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of seven; dear brother of Barbara (Jack, deceased) Jackson; dear brother-in-law of Richard (deceased) (Victoria) Zack, Kenneth (deceased) (Margaret) Zack, Dennis Zack and Donna (Dean) Berry (both deceased); dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear cousin and friend to many. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Ohio Cancer Research, 85 East Gay St., Suite 700, Columbus, OH 43215. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2020