Funeral Mass for James J. Becka, 98, of Kirtland, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland. Pastor Dave Woost will officiate. James passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Oct. 23, 1922, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 63 years. James was a founding member of Divine Word Catholic Church in Kirtland, where he served as an usher and was a member of the Men’s Holy Name Society and Hi 5’s of Divine Word. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard the U.S.S. Stanton, a member of V.F.W. Post 3325 in Chardon, and the Beekeepers Club of Lake and Geauga Counties, and enjoyed woodworking and working in his garden. Mr. Becka was a retired employee of White Motors in Cleveland, where he worked for 45 years as a welder. James was the loving father of Joan (Bill) Thorne and James J. (Dalene) Becka Jr.; cherished grandfather of Nikki (Betsy) Thorne, William J. (Stephanie) Thorne, Jared Thorne (Ashley McIe), Lisa (Leni) Pitsenbarger; and Jessica Becka; great-grandfather of Jacob, Matthew, Noah, Samuel, Caleb, Elianna, Daniel, Chase, Kinsley and Gus; brother-in-law of Alice Becka; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dog, Leroy. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna M. (nee Yurina) Becka in 2007; parents, James and Rose (nee Hronek) Becka; and siblings, Helen (George, dec.) Svagerko, Edward (Evelyn, dec.) Becka and Richard Becka. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.