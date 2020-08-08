1/1
William Joseph Slavkovsky
William Joseph Slavkovsky, age 91, of Eastlake, formerly of Euclid, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born in Masontown, PA on June 25, 1929 to the late Mary and Joseph Slavkovsky.Bill was a proud US Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. He was a 1947 graduate of German Twp. High School and after his service in the Air Force, became a machinist at various companies for about 10 years before becoming a Tooling Engineer Estimator at National ACME Machining Company. He remained there even after retirement until the age of 68. One of Bill’s passions was vintage cars. He’d spend many summers attending car shows with his own and later in life enjoyed driving vehicles between dealerships for fun. In addition, he loved spending time maintaining his yard, bowling, participating on many bocce teams, and playing cards with family and friends. Bill shared a love for his pets like no other; dogs earlier in life and then most recently his cats and fish. Most importantly, his love he shared daily with those around him will be greatly missed by all who knew him.William was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Slavkovsky for 42 years; loving father of Thomas (Gerri) Slavkovsky; cherished brother of the late Edward (Elizabeth) Slavkovsky and Vilma (David Stewart) Guiducci; longtime companion of Marilyn Vidmar and her children; loving uncle to many; a caring godfather; and a lifetime friend to many more.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church 37932 Euclid Ave. Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Bill’s memory to a local animal shelter or to Hospice of the Western Reserve.



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
