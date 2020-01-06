Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fogarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J.P. Fogarty Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J.P. Fogarty Jr. Obituary
William J.P. Forgarty Jr., 75, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 28, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor-on-the-Lake. William was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Mentor-on-the-Lake Eagles and the N.R.A., and loved building model boats. He was the loving father of Kim C. (Mark) Kindler, Shawn P. (Theresa) Forgarty, Heather L. (Tom) Kokos, and Lance W. (Jeannette) Fogarty; cherished grandfather of Kasey, Shawna, Kathrine, Frances, Edgar, Rachael, Alex, Patrick and Sawyer; and great-grandfather of Mellanie, Andrew, Cassius and Baby Josie. William was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily A. (nee Groves) Fogarty (2008); and parents, William J.P. Sr. and Patricia (nee Hendricks) Fogarty. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -