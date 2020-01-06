|
William J.P. Forgarty Jr., 75, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 28, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor-on-the-Lake. William was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Mentor-on-the-Lake Eagles and the N.R.A., and loved building model boats. He was the loving father of Kim C. (Mark) Kindler, Shawn P. (Theresa) Forgarty, Heather L. (Tom) Kokos, and Lance W. (Jeannette) Fogarty; cherished grandfather of Kasey, Shawna, Kathrine, Frances, Edgar, Rachael, Alex, Patrick and Sawyer; and great-grandfather of Mellanie, Andrew, Cassius and Baby Josie. William was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily A. (nee Groves) Fogarty (2008); and parents, William J.P. Sr. and Patricia (nee Hendricks) Fogarty. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 7, 2020