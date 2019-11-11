|
William K. “Bill” Hahn, 87, of Sun City, Ariz.; formerly of Lake County, and Lake Wales, Fla., passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2019, and will be deeply missed and forever loved by all. He was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Euclid, to William M. and Bessie E. (nee Zenz) Hahn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Lela Rae (nee Costello) Hahn; two loving children, William (Christine) Hahn of Broadview Heights, and Halle Hahn of Sun City, Ariz.; two dear grandsons, Ethan and Jared Hahn; and in-laws, Betty Hahn, Naomi Mehls, and Patricia (Kenneth) Herrmann. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert (Betty) Hahn; sister, Eileen (Cecil) Cole; and brother-in-law, David (Naomi) Mehls. Following graduation from High School, Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he continued his employment in the accounts receivable department of Addressograph-Multigraph (AM International) in Euclid, where he worked until his retirement. After his retirement, Bill drove a school bus for the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools for 12 years. Bill was most passionate about his family, around whom he built his life. He gave of himself to them selflessly every single day of his life, in countless ways both large and small. Bill’s patience and compassion were an inspiration to those who knew him, and his sense of humor was gentle and kind. His absence has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him best. Visiting hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a memorial service honoring Bill's life to follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bill’s memory to one of the charitable organizations that he contributed to regularly: Operation Homefront (www.operationhomefront.org/donate), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (), or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA at www.aspca.org.) To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019