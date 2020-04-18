|
|
William L. “Billy” Bush, 83, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.Born March 25, 1937 in Spangler, PA, he has lived in Lake County for the past 60 years.He was a United States Army veteran and was an avid fisherman.Mr. Bush was employed by the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company at the Eastlake plant. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of service.Survivors are his wife of 30 years, Peggy (Hipps) Bush; children, Patrick (Deina) Bush, Theresa McLaughlin and Joe (Patricia) Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, Jared (Allison) Bush, Kevin Bush, Ricky McLaughlin (Kyle Dubecky), Amanda McLaughlin, Hayley McLaughlin and Jonathan Kirkpatrick; great-grandson, Cooper McLaughlin; sisters-in-law, Louise and Dorothy Bush. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Bush and his parents, Walter and Theresa (Walsh) Bush. His sister, Bernadine and brothers, Jack and Paul are also deceased.Due to concerns surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions amidst the coronavirus are lifted, and will be announced when available.In lieu of flowers, the family encourage contributions to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Suite 110, Independence, OH 44131 or St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, Food Pantry, 9114 Lakeshore Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020