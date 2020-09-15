Due to the COVID-19, a delayed graveside service for William L. Miltner, age 93, will be held at Riverside Cemetery on September 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Miltner was born November 12, 1926, in Painesville, to Leslie L. and Loretta (Gaffney) Miltner. He passed away February 23, 2020 in Naples, Florida. William was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. William and his wife Marilyn spent the best time of their lives traveling around the world, from Africa to Australia, and Europe. The Caribbean though was their favorite vacation place. William enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and walking along the beach in Naples. He was also an avid listener of Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh, the latter much to the chagrin of his nephew, Robert. William is survived by his nephews, Richard (Ruth) Miltner and Robert Miltner; great-nephew, Nicholas; great-nieces, Olivia Miltner and Rachel Miltner. William was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Miltner, in 1988; his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sally Miltner.