William M. “Bill” Baker, age 84, of Madison passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1936 in Fairmont, WV, the son of William V. and Wanda (Gainer) Baker. He met the love of his life, Carol, and they were married on June 21, 1959. Bill was a high school science teacher in Madison for 12 years and also worked as an environmental consultant from 1970-75. Bill served as the Director of the Lake County Board of Elections from 1976 to 1995 as well as serving as an original Trustee of Lakeland Community College. He served on the Ohio State School Board for several years and was a recipient of the 2006 Red Cross Hero Award. He was also a member of the Madison Ministerial Association and of Park United Methodist Church. He loved God and loved his family dearly. He also enjoyed following Basketball at West Virginia University. He is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Robert M. (Lisa), Tod (Vicki) Baker; daughter, Peggy (Glen) Walker; grandchildren, Kyle, Brandon (Jessica Murray), Tyler and Korey Baker, Glen W. and Cole Walker; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Reagan, Gabriella; sister-in-law, Margaret White. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made to Park United Methodist Church, 31 Park Street, Madison, OH. 44057. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
.