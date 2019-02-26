|
William “Bill” Dolan, 88, previously of Mentor, Painesville, Willoughby Hills, Cleveland, and Paradise Valley, Ariz., died Feb. 25, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.He was born June 18, 1930, in Manhattan, N.Y.Mr. Dolan was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Catherine (nee Bogatay) Dolan; second wife of 19 years, Dr. Kay Gregory; parents, Martin and Winifred (Cushin) Dolan; brothers, Martin Dolan, John Dolan, Andrew Dolan and Thomas Dolan; and nephews, John Dolan Jr. and Kenneth Dolan, all of Long Island, N.Y.He is survived by his sisters, Mary Samuels (Harold, dec.) and Cathy (Carl) Vultaggio; children, Mary Ann (Greg) Lipstreuer, Rosie (Rick) Baker, JoAnn (Brian) Brusky, Nancy (Dan) Ramga; stepdaughters, Susan (Matt) Pedaci and Jayne (Kenneth) DeLong; grandchildren, Greg (Jessie) Dennison, Melissa (Bailey) Mac Knight, Sara Dennison (George Rimes), Brianna (Tom) Barrett, Abigayle Boslett, Mary Boslett, Ashlee (Wes) Hawkins, Kurt Baker (David), Matt Baker (Jenny); and great-grandchildren, Liam and Logan Hawkins, Ian Mac Knight, Carter Dennison, and Madison Baker; and many nieces and nephews.Bill loved the outdoors, was a great carpenter, an active in the Cleveland arts and a regular supporter of the Cleveland Orchestra.He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired in 1986, after 31 years of service as Radio Systems Engineer at Ohio Bell.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Willoughby. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Guest House (www.guesthouse.org), Franciscan Renewal Center (www.thecasa.org) or Hospice of the Western Reserve, (www.hospicewr.org) in his name.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019