William M. Feldkamp
1940 - 2020
William M. Feldkamp, age 80, of Euclid, passed away November 14, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on June 26, 1940, to the late Joseph and Gertrude Feldkamp (nee Mahon).He was a loving father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bill proudly retired from National Acme in Cleveland after dedicating over 30 years. He was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4086. Bill was an avid bowler, playing in leagues most of his life. He also enjoyed casino trips, Cleveland Indians, classic cars and old western movies, especially those starring “the Duke.” Bill will be remembered for his generous and easy-going nature. He was always willing to lend a hand or a dollar to a friend in need.Bill is survived by his daughter Jill (Greg) Carroll, grandchildren Zachary and Megan Carroll. He was also known as Papa to Ashley, Brianna, Chad, Karli, and Sarah. Bill also leaves behind his former wife and friend, Marcia Feldkamp.He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jack, Richard, Joseph, and James Feldkamp; sisters: Joanne Shelby and Sharon Turosky and cherished companion, Judith L. Gardner.Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm also at the funeral home.Donations in honor of Bill can me made to the Cleveland Food Bank or the American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
NOV
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
