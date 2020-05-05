William M. Spangler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. William M. Spangler, age 91, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Geauga Hospital. He was born November 26, 1928, in Akron to Florence (Morris) and Clinton Spangler. He married Margaret "Peggy" Lydic on June 14, 1957. William was a graduate of North High School in Akron. He graduated from Akron University as an English Major in 1950 and Lexington Theological Seminary in 1954. William served as Pastor at Stow Community Church in Lisbon, OH, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Beaver Falls, PA, and East End Christian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. He retired from Mentor Christian Church after serving 23 years. He also served as the first director of the East End Cooperative Ministry in Pittsburgh and on the board of directors of Hospice of the Western Reserve. He enjoyed music, astronomy, camping, and hiking. He also enjoyed lifting weights at the Painesville YMCA for 46 years. Most of all he enjoyed people. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Michael) Mastromatteo, Clinton (Pam) Spangler; grandchildren, Rielle (Richard), Tony (Stacey), Amelia (Adam), Graham (Rachel); and great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Vincent, and Anna. Rev. William is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy"; parents; and brother, Charles. Private family services will be observed at this time. William’s final resting place will be with his wife at Evergreen Cemetery in Painesville Ohio. The Behm Family Funeral Home is in service to Rev. William’s family. Contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 2051 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44483, and/or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
175 S. Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
440 466-4324
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved