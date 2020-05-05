Rev. William M. Spangler, age 91, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Geauga Hospital. He was born November 26, 1928, in Akron to Florence (Morris) and Clinton Spangler. He married Margaret "Peggy" Lydic on June 14, 1957. William was a graduate of North High School in Akron. He graduated from Akron University as an English Major in 1950 and Lexington Theological Seminary in 1954. William served as Pastor at Stow Community Church in Lisbon, OH, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Beaver Falls, PA, and East End Christian Church in Pittsburgh, PA. He retired from Mentor Christian Church after serving 23 years. He also served as the first director of the East End Cooperative Ministry in Pittsburgh and on the board of directors of Hospice of the Western Reserve. He enjoyed music, astronomy, camping, and hiking. He also enjoyed lifting weights at the Painesville YMCA for 46 years. Most of all he enjoyed people. He is survived by his children, Elaine (Michael) Mastromatteo, Clinton (Pam) Spangler; grandchildren, Rielle (Richard), Tony (Stacey), Amelia (Adam), Graham (Rachel); and great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Vincent, and Anna. Rev. William is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy"; parents; and brother, Charles. Private family services will be observed at this time. William’s final resting place will be with his wife at Evergreen Cemetery in Painesville Ohio. The Behm Family Funeral Home is in service to Rev. William’s family. Contributions may be made to Central Christian Church, 2051 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44483, and/or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com





