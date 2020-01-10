|
|
William "Bill" Martin Hufnagle, 81, of Euclid, OH, passed on to his eternal reward while at home on January 7, 2019. Born July 30, 1938 in Cleveland, OH. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son, and friend. He was a U.S. Army veteran prior to his marriage. Bill will be remembered by many as a friendly face wherever he went. Because he seemingly knew every shop owner on the street, his children gave him the nickname of "The Mayor of E.185th." He was a joyful volunteer with homeless groups, Native American organizations, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the Cleveland Orchestra. He was guided by his commitment to Christ and served as an Associate Pastor with both the Victory Church of the Nazerene in Cleveland and Willow Lake for the last 13 years. He is survived by his children, James (Sally), Douglas (Kelly), Frank and Judy Krajec; his grandchildren, Sara Sustarsic (Tony), Frankie (Alexandrea), Ryan (Paige), Hal, Kristofer (Erica), Brandon, Nicholas, Nickie (Leah), Ethan and Abigail; great-grandchildren, Eddie, Alex and Tony (Sustarsic) and Brielle; his sister, Andrea Zimak (Jim); and uncle to many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Hufnagle; and his beloved wife of 58 years, Roberta Louise (nee Volpe) Hufnagle. The family will receive friends at Willow Lake Church of the Nazerene, 34950 Lakeshore Boulevard, Eastlake, OH, on Sunday, January 12, from 3 to 4 p.m., memorial service immediately following.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020