William R. Kintop, 81, of Mentor, passed peacefully on January 13, 2020 at his home. He was born October 4, 1938 in Cleveland, OH and graduated from Lutheran High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Elaine. Bill served in the National Guard then married Elaine shortly after and moved into their home of 58 years, where they raised their four children and eight grandchildren. Bill enjoyed working on the house to make it a comfortable home for the entire family and their many guests. Bill started his career in the woodworking trade and spent the last 25 years of his career at Case Western Reserve University. Bill cherished his family and friends. He savored the smallest moments in life and taught his family to do the same. Bill loved large family vacations to the beach, short or long trips with Elaine, and spending time at their camper with friends and family. Bill enjoyed cooking and preparing meals to bring everyone together. Surviving Bill is his wife, Elaine; children, Scott (Brenda) Kintop, Debbie (Don) Phillips, Mike (Denise) Kintop, and Sheryl Kintop; grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Kelly, Doug (Emily) Kintop, David Kintop, Taylor (Dylan) Rush, Morgan Phillips, and Rachel, Lindsey, and Paige Kintop; and his great-grandchildren, Fox and Wes Rush. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in honor of Bill will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a reception. Contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020