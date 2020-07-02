1/1
William R. Sherman
1935 - 2020
William R. Sherman, 84, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland. Born Aug. 22, 1935, in St. Petersburg, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for 52 years. Bill was a member of the Mentor Senior Center, where he loved shooting pool, playing cards, and visiting with his many friends. Mr. Sherman was a retired railroad conductor at LTV Steel in Cleveland. He was the loving father of William R. Sherman, and Carol K. (Michael) Andrews; brother of Ronald (Jill) Sherman and Keith Sherman; half-brother of Steven Sherman and Lyle Sherman; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn (nee Koller); and parents, William and Lottie (nee Best) Sherman. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
JUL
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
