William R. "Bill" Small, of Mentor, passed away March 10, 2020. Born May 14, 1951 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Mentor resident. Bill worked for many years as the purchasing agent for Union Sand and Supply in Painesville, retiring to become a crossing guard for Maple Elementary School. Bill also worked for many years at Record Den. He had a lifelong passion for early rock music. His Bachelor’s Degree in English combined with his Master’s Degree in Popular Culture from BGSU enabled him to work in promotion for his favorite band, "The Kinks," and for "Brownsville Station" during their formative years. Bill was "Billy Lee Small" playing piano on both of "Brownsville Station's" cult spin-off "King Uszniewicz and his Uszniewicztones" albums. Bill was an active member of "The Troggs" Fan Club, and most recently was focused on researching and writing articles on "The Easybeats" website. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Denise P. Small; brother, Robert (Leslie) Small; nephew, Andrew (Katie) Small and their daughter, Eliana; nieces, Carli (Stephen) Cribb and their children, Emmett and Leona, Lisa (Eddie) Wiker and their son, Peyton, and Julie (Marc) Burgess and their daughter, Lily; cousins, Janet (Mike) Ranney and Dan (Becky) Barton and their families; and uncle, George Small. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. and Virginia S. Small. The Celebration of Life that was scheduled has been postponed due to Corona Virus. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2020