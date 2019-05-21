Funeral Services for William R. “Bill” Soss, 84, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Painesville Church of the Nazarene, 6235 Chestnut Street, Painesville, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Burial Will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Mr. Soss was born April 13, 1935 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to Mark and Mary (Medise) Soss.

He passed away May 20, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township.

William was employed by Millbrook Bakery for 30 years. He also worked for Staley and New York Frozen Foods.

He was a member of Painesville Church of the Nazarene. William enjoyed bowling, watching old movies, building models, genealogy, and photography. He also collected stamps and sports cards.

William is survived by his wife, Linda (Pomeroy) (Dickison) Soss; sons, Robert, Dale and Mark Soss; step-children, Betty (Mike) Baitt and Brian (Christie) Dickison; sister, Darline Cole; step-sister, Iva Stephens; in-laws, Henry (Sandy) Knee, Charles (Bette) Ferrell, Karen Kippes, Fran (Darrell) Webster, James (Jeanne) Ferrell, Vern Bryant, and Pat (Jim) Warfield; grandchildren, Chelsea (Steve) Kalinic, Melissa, David, and Kaitlyn Soss; step-grandchildren, Josh (Jillian) Dickison, Jordan (Aaron Jarvis) Dickison, Alex (Christy Cipriano) Dickison, Chelsea (Juan) Llamas, Amber Baitt, Skylar Baitt, Rick Moore, Cassandra (Allen) Gunter, and Mark Moore; step-great-grandchildren, Noah Baitt, Jayden Llamas, Chase Llamas, Adam Jarvis, Autumn Gunter, and Andrew Gunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Violet Fuss and Lillian Soss; brother, Michael Soss; first wife, Ruby Jean (Ferrell) Soss; daughter-in-law, Alicia (Ward) Soss; sisters-in-law, Barbara Warren, Laura Walker, and Charlotte Bryant.

In lieu of flowers donations in William’s memory may be made to the , 1375 East Ninth Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 or to Disabled American Vets (DAV), 1249 East Ninth Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44199. Published in The News-Herald on May 22, 2019