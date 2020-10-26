William R. Tomsick, age 85, of Timberlake, passed away October 24, 2020. He was born in Coudersport, PA, on June 22, 1935, to the late Anton and Anna Tomsic. He was a devoted and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Bill was a lifelong carpenter and musician who was proudly inducted into the Polka Hall of Fame. He played the saxophone in the 83rd Infantry Division Band for the Army. For over 35 years he played with the Art Perko Orchestra. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing. Above all, his greatest joy was his family. He especially cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Tomsick, children Jim (Diane) Tomsick, Cindy (Bill) Woodie and Sharon (Kevin Scott) Tomsick, grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Greig, Nicole (Jeremy) Calhoun, Celia Woodie and Evan Woodie, great-grandchildren Amelia, Connor, William and Hannah, siblings Mary Podlogar, John (Alba) Plutt and Rose Kokel. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Albert Tomsick and brothers-in-law Frank Podlogar and John Kokel. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary’s Collinwood 15519 Holmes Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110. Please meet at church. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bill can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.