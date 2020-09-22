William R. Weiss Jr., age 85, of Mentor, died at home Saturday, September 19, 2020, with his son by his side. He was born May 17, 1935, in Cleveland, OH. Mr. Weiss retired from the LTV Steel, the former Republic Steel, where he had worked for 42 years. William was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Mentor. He enjoyed lapidary, also working in his greenhouse and garden. He loved people, and in his later years, became a joke teller known as Grandpa Moses. Survivors are his sons, William (Susan) Weiss and Richard Weiss. William was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Carol A. Weiss; parents, William R. and Mary Weiss Sr.; and two brothers, Denny and Richard Weiss. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.