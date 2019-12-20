|
Funeral Mass for William “Bill” Rose, 71, of Willoughby, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Rose passed away suddenly Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Cleveland and graduated from Saint Ignatius High School, John Carroll University and received his MBA from Case Western Reserve. Bill had a 33-year career with General Electric Lighting, and another 11 years with Veyance Technologies. Bill loved gardening, cooking, golf, cars and was an avid reader and excellent bridge player. He loved Cleveland, and fondly recalled his times living in Arizona and New Orleans, and traveling to Hawaii, Sweden and Canada. But his deepest love and pride was for his family and two children, Alison and Andrew, and his granddaughter, Pearl, who was the light of his life. His loving family will always honor and cherish his memory. He was the beloved husband of 39 years, Geri (nee Seach); loving father of Alison (Jeff Prosek), Andrew (Codi Lamb); cherished grandfather of Pearl; brother to Robert (Sue), Margaret (“Meg”) (Michael McGonegal), Tim (Lisa) and Tom; brother-in law of Joseph (Eleanor) Seach; and cousin, friend and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret (nee O’Brien) Rose; and brother, Patrick Rose. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to , 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106, or Reading is Fundamental at www.rif.org, which promotes children’s literacy. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019