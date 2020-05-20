William S. Gullo, age 91, beloved son of Carmelo and Mary Gullo (both deceased); husband of Lucille (deceased), father of William (Laura) and Marguerite (deceased); grandfather of Vanessa Gullo; brother of Joseph and the late Angelo, Louis, Russell; uncle of 19. William was called home to the Lord on May 14th, 2020. William was a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran stationed in Alaska in the late 1940s. He raised his family in Willowick, Ohio, in a home he built himself. It took two and a half years to complete. He held the post of president of Willowick Little League Baseball and was a manager in the league for almost 10 years. He was a Sheet Metal Workers Union member for over 30 years before retiring to Orange County, California. After the passing of his beloved wife, Lucille, he met Hyang Kim and spent his remaining years with her. He had a life long passion for the Indy 500 that started in 1951 and shared that passion with his son, William, throughout his life. William will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio, on May 23, 2020, in a private interment. At a later date, there will be a Memorial Catholic Mass and celebration of his great life following the mass.