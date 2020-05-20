William S. Gullo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. Gullo, age 91, beloved son of Carmelo and Mary Gullo (both deceased); husband of Lucille (deceased), father of William (Laura) and Marguerite (deceased); grandfather of Vanessa Gullo; brother of Joseph and the late Angelo, Louis, Russell; uncle of 19. William was called home to the Lord on May 14th, 2020. William was a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran stationed in Alaska in the late 1940s. He raised his family in Willowick, Ohio, in a home he built himself. It took two and a half years to complete. He held the post of president of Willowick Little League Baseball and was a manager in the league for almost 10 years. He was a Sheet Metal Workers Union member for over 30 years before retiring to Orange County, California. After the passing of his beloved wife, Lucille, he met Hyang Kim and spent his remaining years with her. He had a life long passion for the Indy 500 that started in 1951 and shared that passion with his son, William, throughout his life. William will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio, on May 23, 2020, in a private interment. At a later date, there will be a Memorial Catholic Mass and celebration of his great life following the mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved