William S. Johnston, age 76, longtime resident of Perry Township, passed away March 25, 2019.He was born May 23, 1942, in Lake County, Ohio. He worked in maintenance at Giant Eagle for over 30 years.He is survived by his sister, Patricia Crum of Columbus, OH; Daughters, Sandy (Kim) Cummins, Muskegon, MI, and Rebecca (Dean) Garrido of Perry, OH; stepson, Chris Raab of Olmsted Falls; grandchildren, Kayla, Erica and David Raab, Alexander and Emerald Garrido of Perry, OH, Amanda (Ben) Ringling of Sioux Falls, SD, Corey and Jason Cummins of Muskegon, MI, Rachel (Chad) Botbyl of Nunica, MI; great-grandson, Jack Ringling of Sioux Falls, SD.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis Johnston, in 2016; and his stepson, Gary Raab, in 2014.Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial at Perry Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019