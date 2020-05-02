William “Bill” Streb Sr., age 82, of Willowick, joined his wife, Joyce, on April 30, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1937 to the late LaVerne and Ann Streb.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bill had a passion for golfing and hunting, especially with his sons and grandsons. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and founded Streb Electric over 40 years ago. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene in Willowick.Bill is survived by his sons: Bill Jr. (Rolanda), Jim (Debbie); his grandchildren: Ryan (Katilin), Amanda (Michael), Lauren and Kenny; sibling’s: Dave, Bob, Betty Parks, Donny (Gerry) Streb and Patty (Jim) Corvino; brother-in-law, Jim (Andrea) Adamko, along with many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Streb; brother Ralph (Pat) Streb; sister-in-law, Sue Streb; brother-in-law, Phil Parks; and niece, Janice Streb.A private prayer and burial service will be held for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass celebrating Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolence or share a memory of Bill. Bill will be laid to rest at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.