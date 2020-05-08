William T. "Bill" McDonnold, age 69, of Eastlake, Ohio passed away on May 6, 2020. He was one of three children born to Benjamin and Marjorie (Thomas) McDonnold (both deceased). He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Joyce (Katz-Olson); daughter, Heather McDonnold, Sheena McDonnold Herne; stepson, Lawrence E. Sellers III; and grandsons, Frank and Gabe McDonnold; sisters, Linda (Michael) Day, and Janet (Alexander III) Wysocki; sisters-in-law, Robin Olson, Janet (Mark) Manley; nieces, Jennifer (Chris) McCrone, Candice (Sean) King, Lara Cohen; nephews, Michael (Tania) Day, Alexander IV (Kimberly) Wysocki, and Bret and Michael Manley; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, "Jake." Bill was a 1968 graduate of Eastlake North High School and was senior class vice president. He then graduated from Bowling Green University in 1972 with a Bachelor's degree in teaching. He was a teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District until his retirement in 2011. Bill and Joyce enjoyed many hours riding their Harley Davidson with the riders of American Legion Post 678, and many hours of enjoyment with the folks at VFW Post 3863 in which Bill was an Auxiliary Member. Bill also enjoyed watching his great-nephews, Conor and Brendan McCrone, wrestle at Lake Catholic High School. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. The family requests any contributions be made in Bill's name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.