William T. "Bill" McDonnold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William T. "Bill" McDonnold, age 69, of Eastlake, Ohio passed away on May 6, 2020. He was one of three children born to Benjamin and Marjorie (Thomas) McDonnold (both deceased). He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Joyce (Katz-Olson); daughter, Heather McDonnold, Sheena McDonnold Herne; stepson, Lawrence E. Sellers III; and grandsons, Frank and Gabe McDonnold; sisters, Linda (Michael) Day, and Janet (Alexander III) Wysocki; sisters-in-law, Robin Olson, Janet (Mark) Manley; nieces, Jennifer (Chris) McCrone, Candice (Sean) King, Lara Cohen; nephews, Michael (Tania) Day, Alexander IV (Kimberly) Wysocki, and Bret and Michael Manley; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, "Jake." Bill was a 1968 graduate of Eastlake North High School and was senior class vice president. He then graduated from Bowling Green University in 1972 with a Bachelor's degree in teaching. He was a teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District until his retirement in 2011. Bill and Joyce enjoyed many hours riding their Harley Davidson with the riders of American Legion Post 678, and many hours of enjoyment with the folks at VFW Post 3863 in which Bill was an Auxiliary Member. Bill also enjoyed watching his great-nephews, Conor and Brendan McCrone, wrestle at Lake Catholic High School. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. The family requests any contributions be made in Bill's name to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. www.blessingcremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blessing Cremation Center
9340 Pinecone Drive
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
I would like to share my sincere condolences to the immediate family and extended family members. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow.
Pat Taylor
Friend
May 8, 2020
I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy to Joyce, as well as Bill's sister Janet. In high school, Bill was friendly and kind, offering helpful advice. As time goes by, I hope your sadness is overshadowed by wonderful memories.
Frank Margheret
Friend
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation Center
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved