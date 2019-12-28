|
William Thomas Nichols II (Bill), 76, of Medford, OR, passed away from a battle with brain cancer, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.Bill is survived by his two sons, William Thomas Nichols III (Thom) and his wife Christy of Painesville, OH, David Charles Nichols and his wife Heather of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, William Thomas Nichols IV (Tommy) and Mackenzie; his brother Jim Nichols and his wife Michele of Chagrin Falls, OH, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his second wife.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice, and his first wife Jan Nichols in 1988.Bill was born April 14, 1943 in Cleveland, OH. He attended Orange High School before attending Lindsey Wilson Junior College and Western Kentucky University. Upon graduation, Bill and his wife Jan became teachers in Bardstown, Kentucky, and then moved back to Northeast, Ohio to raise a family. He spent his career at Lincoln Electric, was very active in the Hope Ridge Church community, as well as in the Boy Scouts of America. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, geography, and was a huge history buff.A celebration of life service will be held at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 on Saturday April 18th, 2020. The final resting place is at Redding Memorial Park in Redding, CA. A memorial fund will be set up in Bill’s name at Hope Ridge, to honor his decades of commitment to that community and family.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020