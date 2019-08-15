|
|
"Together Again" After a lifetime together, William V. "Bill/Chester" and Janice E. Welker, both age 89, of Mentor, passed away, just six days apart; Bill, on August 2, and Janice, on August 8, 2019. Bill was born September 18, 1929, in Gettysburg, PA, to the late William and Rosie Welker. Bill "Chester" was a retired steam operator at the CEI Eastlake Power Plant. After retiring, Bill enjoyed helping his family and neighbors. He always snowplowed all the neighbors’ sidewalks and driveways on his faithful John Deere tractor. He really enjoyed fishing for perch on Lake Erie. Janice was born June 23, 1930, in Bendersville, PA, to the late Roy and Edna Starner. Janice was a retired RN, starting her career at Harrisburg Hospital in PA, then at Painesville Hospital in OH, and finally retiring from Erieside Clinic in Willoughby, OH. She loved drawing, painting and making handmade Christmas cards. Having moved to Ohio in the mid-1950s, Bill and Janice never forgot their Gettysburg roots. They returned often to visit family, friends, and classmates. Both Bill and Janice had a special love of Lake Erie. They enjoyed boating, fishing, and sailing on the lake. The wonderful sunsets over Lake Erie were always a favorite thing to watch. Over the years, they had traveled to all 50 states, Canada and Europe. Bill was especially proud that he had driven his 1968 Pontiac Catalina to all 48 contiguous states, racking up over a half-million miles on his Pontiac. They faithfully served Mentor Plains United Methodist Church in many capacities. They were always there to lend a helping hand to their parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include their children, Wendy S. (Richard) Chom, and William D. (Barbara J.) Welker; grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael) Mele, Erin (Chad) Eldridge and William D. Welker Jr.; great-grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Evlyn and Cecilia. Survivors also include William’s sisters, Helen Wilkinson and Mae Kuntz. Janice is also survived by her brother, Keith (MaryJane) Starner. Both of them leave behind many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Preceding Bill in death are his siblings, Mildred, Grace and John Welker. Preceding Janice in death are her siblings, Kathleen (Owen) Taylor and Richard (Rita) Starner. A Memorial Service for Bill and Janice will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, 7271 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. A second memorial will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bendersville Lutheran Parish, 126 Church St., Bendersville, PA 17306. A private family burial will take place in Mentor Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mentor Plains United Methodist Church or Bendersville Lutheran Parish. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019