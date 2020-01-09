Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Victory Lane Assembly of God
7550 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Victory Lane Assembly of God
7550 Bellflower Road
Mentor, OH
Memorial services for William V. Hartman, Jr., 56, of Eastlake, will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Victory Lane Assembly of God, 7550 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Pastor David Bill will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service at the Church. Mr. Hartman passed away at his home, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born November 24, 1963 in Cleveland, he was a Lake County resident. He was a faithful board member at Victory Lane Assembly of God Church, where he also ran the sound board and served as a Commander with the Royal Rangers. Survivors are his daughters, Hope Eggleston and Cassie Kirk; granddaughter, Gracie McFadden; mother, Donna Neal; father, William (Kathy) Hartman, Sr.; and siblings, Karen Mulhauser, Raymond (Moniqua) Neal, Jr., Kelly (Martin) Arthur, Keith (Andrea) Neal and Shelley Hartman. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Hartman; nephews, Jonathon and Jacob Mulhauser; and his step-father, Raymond Neal, Sr. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Victory Lane Assembly of God, 7550 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
