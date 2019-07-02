News-Herald Obituaries
|
William Walton Swartz


1938 - 2019
William Walton Swartz, age 80, of Madison, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mapleview County Villa, Chardon, OH. He was born August 13, 1938 in Cleveland, OH, the son of William Charles and Olga J. (Kugler) Swartz. William was a welder and fabricator. A man of ingenuity, he built prototype machinery and tested it in the field. He enjoyed fishing, hunting in WV, canning and cooking, snowmobiling and feeding the birds. He is survived by his children, Tammy, Michael (Tina) Swartz, Billee Jean (Ronald) Walker and Babette (Arnie) Stanko; grandchildren, Cierra, Nikolas, Lindsey, Abbey, Taylor, Shelby, Jake, Carmyn and Ritchie; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joann. Private services were held by his family. Final resting place will be Montville Cemetery. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on July 3, 2019
