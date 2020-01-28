News-Herald Obituaries
William "Stu" Yates

William "Stu" Yates Obituary
William Stewart “Stu” Yates, age 77, of Wickliffe, passed away on January 19, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1942 in Euclid and grew up there as a child. Stu was the head usher at East Shore Church, and a Mason with Collinwood Lodge No. 582 for 48 years. He was a retiree from General Motors after many years as a millwright. Stu loved boating and boat racing. He was a longtime member of Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association, and a member of the Northeast Yacht Club for 30 years. Stu grew up on Lake Erie and was at his happiest out on the water. He was a master mechanic and spent many an hour tinkering with boat motors in his garage. Most of all, Stu loved family get-togethers and events at Northeast Yacht Club in Cleveland. Stu was the beloved husband of Glenna Yates (nee Sailor) for 16 years; a loving father of Christopher Yates, Melissa (Gus) Martzaklis, and Emma (Bill) Bourg; a step-father of Stephen (Kate) Droske, Christine Droske, and Melissa Droske; a grandfather of 12; a brother-in-law of Daryl Gerwin; and a friend and loved one to many more. He was preceded in death by his first wife, LaVerne Yates (nee Wolf); his parents, William and Margaret Yates; and his sister, Margaret Gerwin. Family will receive friends of Stu from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at East Shore United Methodist Church, 23002 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44123. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Private entombment will be held at a later time.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
