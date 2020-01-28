|
William Stewart “Stu” Yates, age 77, of Wickliffe, passed away on January 19, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1942 in Euclid and grew up there as a child. Stu was the head usher at East Shore Church, and a Mason with Collinwood Lodge No. 582 for 48 years. He was a retiree from General Motors after many years as a millwright. Stu loved boating and boat racing. He was a longtime member of Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association, and a member of the Northeast Yacht Club for 30 years. Stu grew up on Lake Erie and was at his happiest out on the water. He was a master mechanic and spent many an hour tinkering with boat motors in his garage. Most of all, Stu loved family get-togethers and events at Northeast Yacht Club in Cleveland. Stu was the beloved husband of Glenna Yates (nee Sailor) for 16 years; a loving father of Christopher Yates, Melissa (Gus) Martzaklis, and Emma (Bill) Bourg; a step-father of Stephen (Kate) Droske, Christine Droske, and Melissa Droske; a grandfather of 12; a brother-in-law of Daryl Gerwin; and a friend and loved one to many more. He was preceded in death by his first wife, LaVerne Yates (nee Wolf); his parents, William and Margaret Yates; and his sister, Margaret Gerwin. Family will receive friends of Stu from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at East Shore United Methodist Church, 23002 Lakeshore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44123. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Private entombment will be held at a later time.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020