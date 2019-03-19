Willie “Bill” Vanover, age 95, passed away at the Lantern of Madison on March 18, 2019.He was born May 18, 1923, in Crab Orchard, Kentucky, the son of Oscar and Cora (Quillen) Vanover and grew up in Neon, Kentucky.Willie was a World War II Army Veteran and was stationed in Europe for a majority of the war. He was first employed as a coal miner in Kentucky.He was a former member of Mentor Church of God, Geneva Church of God, and Madison Church of God. Willie retired in 1987 after 31 years at General Electric. He loved to garden and gave away the vegetables to anyone who desired them. He also loaned and tilled portions of his land for others to garden on. He was especially very handy and loved to build birdhouses.Willie leaves behind his daughters, Sandra (Jim) Chafin and Marsha Passerell; grandchildren, Michele (Jerry) Krieg, James (Heather Graft) Chafin IV, Kevin (BriAnne) Passerell, Paul “P.J.” (Noel) Passerell; great-grandchildren, Alex, Cooper, and Julia Krieg, Addyson Chafin, Ian, Nora, Elin, and Ellie Passerell; sister, Kathleen Rose.He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Vanover; and siblings, Glen, Johnny, Fannie, Nora, and Elinoia.Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH.A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Final Resting place will be at Fairview Cemetery.The family would like to thank the caring staff at Lantern of Madison for the loving care they provided their father/grandfather.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary