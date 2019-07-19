|
Willis E. Haines, age 85, of Chardon Twp., died peacefully at his home, July 19, 2019. Born April 11, 1934, to William and Lessie (nee: Brand) Haines, in Mt. Morris, PA, he’s been a Chardon Twp. resident since 1970. Willis was a gentleman farmer at his home, raising chickens, selling eggs and vegetables off their porch. He was a Lift Truck Operator at Lincoln Electric for more than 31 years. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ellen (nee: Tennant); son, Michael (Ada) Haines, of Munson Twp.; daughters, Linda (Danny) Brown, of E. Claridon, Nancy (David) Seigel, and Doris (Steve) Kraft, of AZ; grandchildren, Willie (Mindy) Haines, Brian (Krystal) Haines, Jennifer (Chris) Vidmar, Devon (Alli) Brown, Mark Brown, Elizabeth (Zach) Honkonen, Eli Seigel, Michael (Danielle) Kraft and Jon Kraft. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Bradley, Tanner and Xander, Noah and Aubrey, “Susie” Kaity and Scarlett, Jessica and Ben; and brother, Russell (Ruth) Haines; and sister, Laura Lemley. Willis is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gilbert, Paul and Leanna. The family receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, funeral service Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by the burial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019