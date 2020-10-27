1/1
Wilma E. (Lucas) Hanna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma E. (Lucas) Hanna, age 93 of Mentor, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland. She was born on April 20, 1927, in Lemont Furnace, PA.Mrs. Hanna was a retired seamstress from the former Dalton Apparel in Willoughby where she had worked for 24 years, prior to her retirement.Wilma was a former member of St. Justin Martyr Church and current member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing card games, cooking and baking with her daughter Cindy.Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Steve) Mehallic; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) Stockhaus and Michael (Amy) Mehallic; great-grandchildren, Leah, Cara and Krista Mehallic and Sullivan Stockhaus; and sister, Irma Yandura.She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hanna; parents, Andrew and Katherine Lucas; sisters, Anna Pillar, Margaret Hentosh, Pauline Billetter, Irene Briscar, and Catherine Pascute; brothers, Albert, Andrew, and Bill Lucas and infant brothers.The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.Contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved