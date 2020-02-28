|
Wilma L. "Willie" Hedderman (nee Lippiatt), age 93, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 at Kingston of Ashland. She was born April 24, 1926 in Brisbane, Austrailia. Wilma was a loving Aussie Mom, loved her garden and baking, scones - her specialty, but most of all, she loved her family with all her heart. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W.; loving mother of Irene Wieland (Allen, deceased), William A., Mark P. (deceased), Cecilia S. (Walker) Hartman, Jane M. Arroyo (Larry, deceased), Marie J. Netti, Renee A. (Michael) Kirvelaitis; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 22; sister of Joyce (deceased) and Norma Thompson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020